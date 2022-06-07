Kolkata(West Bengal): When the rift between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is widening every day Raj Bhawan wrote to Kolkata Municipal Corporation to get rid of the stray dogs that are entering the premises and disturbing the security protocol of the Governor’s residence.

According to the officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, though the heritage building is protected with a high fence, several street dogs enter the premises through the opening of the fence and roam around disturbing not only the peace of the area but creating problems in maintaining the sanctity of this high-security zone.

“The 27 acres of Raj Bhawan premise is a high-security zone and so 144 IPC is imposed all around the premises throughout the year. No one can stand or jostle in and around the premises. Naturally, the free-roaming of stray dogs in this highly sensitive zone is not acceptable. This might even breach the security protocol,” a senior official of Raj Bhawan said.