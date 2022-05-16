Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The mystery behind the murder of a businessman, Pankaj Jain, and his family members, was cracked by the Raipur police. Ruchi Jain, the wife of trader Pankaj Jain, was the killer and no one came from the outside to eliminate the entire family. Earlier, the needle of suspicion had been that someone from outside the family was involved in the killing of Pankaj Jain and three others, including his wife and two children.

The gruesome incident occurred at Tilda locality of Raipur in Chhattisgarh on May 13 (Friday night). In startling revelations, the Raipur police told reporters that Ruchi Jain killed the three members of her family and later she hanged herself to death fearing that she would be caught and sent to jail. To avoid going to jail, she lastly killed herself.

The post-mortem examination conducted on the four deceased and forensic tests revealed that Pankaj was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, then the accused strangled her two children and lastly killed herself by hanging from a ceiling. The hammer was found adjacent to the body of deceased Pankaj. The accused Ruchi's fingerprints were found on the hammer, police said.

Read: Mystery shrouds death of 4 members of a family in Raipur, the probe is on

The Raipur police also conducted an inquiry with neighbours of Pankaj Jain, which revealed that Ruchi Jain was a short-tempered personality and she used to thrash her children frequently. Besides, Ruchi always picked up fights with Pankaj and she didn't like her husband's sister visiting their house. Pankaj's sister was expected to visit the house and he (Pankaj) was planning to bring her to his place. Knowing that Pankaj would be visiting the village to bring her sister to their home, she in a fit of rage attacked and killed her husband and then two children before killing herself. Additional SP Tarkeshwar Patel said, "Pankaj sustained injuries and died due to several blows from the hammer. We have a forensic report in this regard. Later, the two children were strangled. Lastly, accused Ruchi of hanged herself to death. The house was bolted from the inside. The killer was none other than Pankaj's wife Ruchi."