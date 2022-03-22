Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A police constable in the New Rajendra Nagar police station area was charged for raping the wife of his co-worker on Tuesday. The accused has been absconding since the complaint was registered by the victim in the same police station, while the investigation in the matter is underway.

According to the received information, the accused named Anil Gond first befriended the victim through her husband. He got hold of her contact number and started calling frequently. He then systematically tried to convince her to get into a physical relationship with him. Despite being refused by the victim multiple times, the accused kept trying to convince her. The victim did not inform her husband out of fear of the possible repercussions, considering that the man was both a neighbour and his coworker.

After facing rejection repeatedly, the accused forcefully executed his intentions and raped the victim multiple times over the past few days. Though the victim could not speak up against the crime initially, she grew tired of the ordeal when the accused approached her once again and informed her husband. The couple then rushed to the police station to register a complaint in the matter. Raipur West Additional SP Akash Rao said that an FIR has been lodged against the culprit, while the probe continues as he is absconding.

