Raipur: Demands for compensation have intensified in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after the death of a farmer, Siyaram Patel, during a Kisan March in the city on Friday. Patel, who was part of the march, succumbed after falling down on the road in an unconscious state.

Since then, farmers in Raipur are demanding compensation to Patel's relatives, in a manner similar to what was seen earlier for the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers, who died after being hit by an SUV driven by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni.

The protestors, at the time, are refusing to hand over the body of Patel until demands are met.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, farmer leader Rupan Chandrakar said, "we wanted to pay tribute by placing the dead body in front of NRDA, but the administration is not allowing us. Along with this, the government has given only Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of the deceased farmer. However, we are demanding compensation in a manner similar to Lakhimpur Kheri".

Also read: SKM's appeal couldn't succeed but farmers movement will continue: Yogendra Yadav

In October 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government paid Rs 45 lakh to the kin of four farmers killed during the incident.

Meanwhile, a large number of police forces have been deployed in the area. "Around 800 jawans have been deployed in Naya Raipur in order to prevent any untoward incident," Raipur Rural Additional SP Kirtan Rathod said.

The demonstrations by farmers affected by the Naya Raipur project, aiming to extend the city in developing a new industrially developed belt, has been going on for the last 69 days.

As per information, the project resulted in a loss of land for farmers residing in 27 villages of the area. The main demand for the protesting farmers has been that of a rehabilitation package. In the midst of the demonstrations, death has now complicated matters even more.