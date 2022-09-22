New Delhi: Light to moderate rainfall lashed the national capital on thursday, affecting the movement of traffic. Parts of the city also witnessed waterlogging due to the rains. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to guide the commuters about the traffic situation.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted. "Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters also took to the microblogging site and complained about the traffic situation in the city. "Massive Traffic jam from Hamdard Nagar to Ambedkar Nagar Bus Depot," one of the users said.

Another used said, "No traffic police seen anywhere to guide motorists stuck at various locations due to heavy rain - one DTC bus breakdown on Dwarka Palam flyover - stuck for 45 min around 1 pm. Now, waterlogging in Dwarka underpass under airport light - stuck for another 45 minutes."

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 58.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September so far. (PTI)