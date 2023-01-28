New Delhi: Cold wave conditions returned for a brief period in north India after some respite owing to the western disturbances. However, rainfall may return to northwest India from Saturday thereby bringing some breathing space from the cold. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday predicted light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region. The weather department also predicted light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30.

The met department also said that light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall may prevail over East Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30 and over Rajasthan on January 28 and 29. On Thursday severe cold conditions continued in Rajasthan. The minimum temperature in Fatehpur (Sikar) was recorded at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. The night temperature stood at minus 0.5 degree Celsius in Churu, 1.9 degrees in Bikaner, 2.7 degrees in Pilani, 2 degrees in Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 2 degrees in Karauli, 2.8 degrees in Phalodi in Jodhpur and 3.8 degrees in Tonk' Vanasthali. However, the minimum temperature is likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius due to a western disturbance from January 28.

The IMD forecast suggested isolated light rainfall likely over Delhi on January 29; isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on January 29 and 30. The national weather forecaster predicted isolated hailstorms over Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30; over East Rajasthan on January 28 and 29 and over West Rajasthan on January 29. Strong surface winds will blow at 20-30 kmph over northwest India on January 29 and 30, it said adding that ground frost is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on January 28.

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana on Friday with Bathinda being the coldest where the minimum temperature fell at 0.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. Meanwhile, Amritsar shivered at 3.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal while Ludhiana's low was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Some districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region might get showers over the next 48 hours and see a dip in winter temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, an official said on Friday. The change in weather is due to easterlies and westerlies, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada University meteorologist KK Dakhore said.

"Rainfall is likely in Aurangabad on Saturday, and in Jalna and Nanded on Sunday. The minimum temperatures in Marathwada region might dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius," he said. Aurangabad and nearby districts have seen drizzles in the past two days.