Monsoon fury continues; Andhra Pradesh on the brink of major flood: 10 points
Published on: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Monsoon fury continued across India with several states continuing to struggle through floods and inundated roads. Several people were killed in rain-related incidents across states. Heavy showers threw life out of gear in Maharashtra while rains battered several southern states as well.
Here are the key updates from several states throughout the day:
- Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of the worst flood after a gap of 36 years as river Godavari has been turning ferocious by the hour, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts. Godavari has been flowing close to the third danger level of 17 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, as a flood of 16.61 lakh cusecs was recorded on Thursday evening, with indication that it may rise further later tonight.
- Two people were killed and 17 others injured after two sheds in a market in Haryana's Sonipat collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains on Thursday, police said. Heavy earthmoving machinery was pressed into service and several of those trapped under the sheds were rescued, locals said.
- As the heavy rain continued to pour all across Telangana, the people living in the low-lying areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem, were evacuated to safe places as the water level reached at the third warning level in River Godavari on July 13, while IMD predicted rains for another two days across Karnataka. Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, which suffered heavy losses due to incessant rains, have been sounded orange alert on Thursday.
- A 50-year-old woman was injured when a portion of her house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district after heavy showers on Thursday morning, civic officials said. The movement of vehicles on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway was affected due to heavy rains and rivers in spate in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, officials said. Waterlogging was witnessed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Navsari and other parts of Gujarat, which has slowed the movement of vehicles, Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal said.
- Over 900 people were evacuated safely from houses that were inundated with water from Irai dam in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, an official said. Disaster management personnel conducted rescue operations at Ballarpur, Arwat, Korpana among other places in the district, he said.
- Incessant rains and unprecedented winds have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala in the last few days with rivers overflowing in parts of Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts necessitating shifting of people to shelters. As many as 427 people, including two pregnant women, seven children and one differently-abled person, have been shifted to eight rehabilitation camps opened in Wayanad district, official sources said.
- Heavy rains continued to pound several parts of Gujarat and some rivers were in spate in Navsari district where many areas went under knee-deep water, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 100 people, officials said on Thursday. As the flood situation continues to remain grim in Gujarat, Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari inundated increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region on July 14.
- Tansa dam, which is one of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai, is now full owing to good rainfall in the catchment area over the past few days, an official said on Thursday. Palghar district collector Manik Gursal said this in a statement while also warned the people living downstream to exercise caution in view of the development. "Tansa dam is now about to overflow with incessant showers in its catchment areas in the last some days. We have warned the people residing downstream of the Tansa river about the possibility of rising water levels," he said.
- Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said. The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said.
- Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, officials said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period. While Rain lashed Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh on July 14.
