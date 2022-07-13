Hyderabad: Monsoon has wreaked havoc across India with several states facing floods and partial to total disruption in normal life. At least 17 people died on Wednesday due to landslides and floods in various parts of the country while thousands more were forced to move to safety as rivers swelled and water reservoirs filled up fast.

17 dead on Wednesday as monsoon fury hits India: 10 points

Torrential downpours have thrown life out of gear in several states including Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

Here are the major updates coming from several states: