New Delhi: People will get a respite from the cold, as the temperature is expected to rise in the Delhi-NCR region, however, rainfall is not expected in the next one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Thursday. As per IMD, currently, the Western Disturbance is affecting the Himalayan region, due to which some light rain and snowfall is expected in the Himalayan region especially Jammu & Kashmir in the next two days.

The Western Disturbance also affects other places, so temperature may also increase in North West India in the coming two-three days. Especially in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature is expected to rise by 9-10 degrees in the next two-three days. The temperature may be around 9-10 degrees in the morning and 24-25 degrees in the evening. This situation is expected to persist for 2-4 days.

In the meantime, the maximum temperature can touch 24 degrees. However, rainfall is not expected in the next one week. The overall weather will remain pleasant, and winds are expected to blow at around 30 km per hour. People will also be getting relief from the cold, as the temperature will increase in the coming days, IMD said.

Meanwhile, as many as nine trains are running late due to low visibility, Railway officials informed on Friday. According to railway officials, Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special is running late by five-and-a-half hours and Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special is delayed by four hours. Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express is late by one hour, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express is late by two-and-a-half hours, Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express by four hours, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express late by one hour, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express late by three hours, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express late by one-hour-and-forty-five minutes, and Lucknow-New Delhi Mail late by one hour.

On the other hand, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts, the IMD said. The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved West-South Westwards at 15 km per hour and crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Thursday morning bringing heavy rainfall in South districts which affected normalcy.

According to IMD, the system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to continue to move West-South westwards across South Sri Lanka and emerge into Comorin and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar off the West Coast of Sri Lanka by early morning of February 3. Notably, because of the Depression in the Bay of Bengal, rains">heavy rains lashed the southern districts of the state, especially Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai.

In the last 24 hours, Vedaranyam of Nagapattinam districts recorded 7 cm of rainfall. Kodiayakarai (in Nagapattinam district), and Thirupoondi (in Nagapattinam district) received 6 cm of rainfall, while Thalaignayiru (in Nagapattinam district) recorded 4 cm of rainfall. In the wake of continuous heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been shut for Thursday, senior officials said. In Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, where farming is a major dependency of the local people, farmers have been affected because of the continuous rainfall. (With Agency inputs)