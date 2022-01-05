New Delhi: In the midst of sharp cold, Delhi witnessed rain on Wednesday in various parts. The Meteorological department had predicted "cloudy skies with light rain" starting Wednesday.

This led to the biting January cold decreasing in the national capital.

According to IMD, this light to moderate spell of rain can continue for the next few days. The weather department further noted that this condition is likely to continue until January 9.

In lieu of the rain, meanwhile, maximum temperature was recorded in capital at 23.2 degrees Celsius, an increase of four degrees, whereas the lowest was 10.9 degrees Celsius, also an increase of four degrees. Both were in reference to average temperature for the day as per last 30 years' data.

The air quality index, whereas, continued to be under 'severe' and 'very poor' categories in many parts of the city.

