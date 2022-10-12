Ayodhya: Heavy rainfall for the past several days has disrupted the construction work of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya. The work at the project site has come to a grinding halt due to incessant rainfall in the area. Heavy earth movers and other construction machines were stuck in slush and muddy water.

General secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said that the sky will be clear and weather will become normal in next five to seven days, the construction work will resume. "At present, rainfall has created hindrance in the construction work," Rai added.

Two heavy machines have been stuck in the slush at the construction site. Besides the stone chiseling work at the site has also stopped. The entire 70-acre campus has been waterlogged. The situation will ease in the next five to seven days, said Champat Rai.