New Delhi: Indian Railways will invest Rs50,000 crores in the next 4-5 years to develop 500 multimodal cargo terminals under the PM Gati Shakti programme.

Addressing a press conference, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "PM Gati-Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals of railways will be terminals where different modes of transportation will be integrated seamlessly with the railway transportation network. Around 500 multimodal cargo terminals will be established under the PM GATI-SHAKTI programme in a time period of 4-5 years."

He said that through this (multimodal cargo terminal) the focus will be on transportation of bulk cargo like coal, steel, bauxite, aluminium, limestone and cement. Along with this, other facilities for parcel services will also be set up to transport smaller parcels.

"The project will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people," Vaishnaw said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Rs100 lakh crore PM Gati Shakti for multimodal connectivity in a bid to bring the various strands of India's infrastructure development on a common path.

"In the next 3 years, the government plans to create 200 multi-modal cargo terminals and each terminal will garner an investment of around Rs 100 crore," the Union Minister claimed.

Today, C-DOT and RailTel, an Indian Railways PSU, sign MoU for cooperation in the diverse areas of Telecom aiming towards modernization and expansion of communication networks across the country.

