New Delhi : To showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of Vibrant Gujarat State, the Railways will run its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to start a special tour 'Garvi Gujarat'.

The train will cover a distance of 3500 kms approx during the course of eight days journey. The first stoppage of this tourist train has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction.This special tourist train, operated by IRCTC, will depart on February 28 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on eight days tour. Boarding and deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera and Ajmer Railway Stations for convenience of tourists.

This train tour package has been designed on the lines of Centre's scheme of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' conceptualised on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The state-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager, etc.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach and also equipped with infotainment system in the entire train.Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the central Government's initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism.

At a price range starting from Rs 52,250 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 67,140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs 77400 per person for AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be a eight days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (Veg only), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests. (IANS)