New Delhi: Indian Railways' target to upgrade railway stations under Adarsh Station Scheme is likely to achieve by next year. Out of the 1253 railway stations identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme, 1215 have been developed and the remaining 38 stations are targeted for development in financial year 2022-23, the Ministry of Railway has informed the Parliament in a written reply to the question by BJP MP Nihal Chand.

A budget of Rs 12000 crores was sanctioned to Indian Railways for development of stations under Major Upgradation Scheme. Later in budget 2022-23, a supplementary budget of Rs 5500 crore was sanctioned under the same head. The ministry has also provided the details of the expenditure so far in the revamp of railway stations across the country.

During the financial year 2020-21, a budget of Rs 2615.30 crore was allocated for the up-gradation of stations out of which Rs 2582.92 crores were spent. In the next financial year (2021-22), a total budget of Rs 2344.55 crores was sanctioned but the department could only spend Rs 1566.32 crores out of the sanctioned amount. In the current financial year, 2022-23 an amount of Rs 2700 crores has been allocated for the modernisation of railway stations, and Rs 309.91 crores have been spent till the month of June this year.

The ministry has also informed that a new scheme of major up-gradation of railway stations has been initiated under which the stations will have facilities like roof plazas/concourse, and well-designed amenities like lounges, recreation areas, waiting for areas, seating arrangements, shopping areas, restaurants/cafeterias, tapped potable drinking water points, restrooms, Wi-Fi, ATMs, Medical Facilities, etc. and many more facilities which will make the ‘marked under scheme’ station's world-class and modernized. Once the work is completed, these stations will be equipped with world-class facilities by the end of this financial year.