New Delhi: Days after the restoration of passenger services like pre-Covid times, Indian Railways is all set to serve freshly cooked food in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Gatiman Express trains. Railway Board has also issued an order to all concerned departments and stakeholders in this regard.

"Presently, it will be applicable for only Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman category of trains. For those passengers, who already booked tickets in advance, some directions have been given to the service provider," the order stated.

Railway Board has asked Zonal Railways to verify the catering charges to be realized based on services being provided and the applicable rate list and feed the same in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of catering services, from ARP date, at the time of booking of tickets.

IRCTC will intimate the concerned Zonal Railway about the date to resume services in the respective trains.

"Zonal Railways on getting such intimation will enable the option of booking meal/ opting out of catering services in the above-mentioned category of trains, for the journey dates starting from the commencement of catering service in PRS software," the order read.

IRCTC is being advised to inform e-ticket passengers already booked in the above-mentioned trains (through SMS and e-mail) regarding the resumption of cooked food supply so as to enable them to avail of catering services onboard by utilizing the facility. Zonal railways will similarly inform passengers who are booked through PRS via Bulk SMS.

For the tickets already booked, IRCTC will provide a facility on its website to opt for catering services and payment of the charges due in advance. This facility will be available for e-tickets as well as counter ticket passengers.

The order has also stated that for already booked passengers who have not opted for the same online, cooked food should be made available on demand in the train on a payment basis, subject to availability. The ticket checking staff onboard shall collect the catering charges due as per the approved rate list.

