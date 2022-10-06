Hyderabad: The Railways on Thursday hiked the platform ticket prices by up to three times in several places across the country in the ongoing festive season. While authorities attributed the move to the “rush of travelers” to regulate the passenger rush, travelers speculated whether the hike is a precursor towards dynamism in train ticket pricing in the longer run.

The Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) hiked the platform ticket prices by three times till October 31, citing a huge rush of passengers. The DRM issued an order to this effect while citing the rush of travelers during the festival season. The price has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 30. The stations where the prices have been increased include New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and Ghaziabad stations.

Significantly, during the festive season, the trains to and fro Delhi are seeing a huge rush of passengers heading home for celebrations with their families. After Navratri and Dussehra, the upcoming Diwali, Chhath, and other festivals are expected to increase the crowds at the stations. On Diwali and Chhath Puja, people flock to New Delhi, Old Delhi, and other railway stations to go to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states with people queuing up for buying platform tickets.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), till October 31, platform tickets will be available at the railway station for Rs 30 only. From November 1, the platform ticket will be available for Rs 10 as usual. Likewise, Southern Railways has also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Southern Railways has hiked the platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs.

The ticket price has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31. The railway stations for which platform ticket rates have been increased include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. Further, stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi will also experience a rise in platform ticket prices.

Southern Railway requested users to note the details and extend cooperation. Besides these stations, the prices of platform tickets have also increased at Vijayawada station in Andhra Pradesh. The price of tickets has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 30 due to the Dussehra festive rush and will stay effective until October 9.

Central Railway has also increased the platform ticket price at many railway stations across Mumbai. In a press release, Central Railway said that this step was undertaken to tackle the problem of overcrowding at stations during the Dussehra festival. Platform tickets will be available at increased rates at Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations.

Ticket prices will also increase at Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations of the Mumbai division. In May 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic also, the platform ticket was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 in Bihar. The railway had taken the decision to ensure social distancing to keep the disease at bay. Later in October 2021, the price of the platform ticket was revised, and once again it was made available at Rs 10 when the Covid-19 cases started dropping.

Likewise, the ticket prices were restored to their original prices in the neighboring Jharkhand state. Shiv Prasad Pawar, Senior Publicity Inspector of Raipur Railway Division in Raipur said that the ticket prices have not been hiked as no such circular has been issued to this effect. Central Railway Public Relations Officer AK Singh and Western Railway Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur too said that the ticket prices are stable across the respective divisions.

Manoj Jhawar, Public Relations Officer of Pune Railway Station also replied in affirmative when asked whether any fresh circular ordering a hike in the ticket prices has been issued. The country is celebrating festivals after a halt of 2 years due to the horrific Covid-19 pandemic. Even though Indian Railways has initiated special train services during Navratri and Durga Puja, it is still facing problems in managing the passenger rush which is said to have necessitated the hike for now.

However, it will be worth watching whether the hike is made in the long run to make the railway ticket prices dynamic.