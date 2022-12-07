New Delhi: The Railways has reduced its diesel consumption by more than 50 per cent in 2020-21 in comparison to its previous financial year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. In his reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said in 2018-2019, the Railways' diesel consumption was 26,41,142 kilo litres, which reduced by 10.44 per cent in 2019-2020, which further reduced by 50.29 per cent to 11,75,901 kilo litres in 2020-21.

He further said in 2018-2019, the fuel bill was Rs 18,587.14 crore while in 2019-2020, the bill was Rs 16,377.60 crore. This reduced to Rs 11,438.70 in 2020-2021, the minister said. Vaishnaw said the completion of electrification projects depends on various factors like clearances from concerned departments of state governments or central ministries, completion of transmission lines by state power utilities and resolution of law and order issues during execution, which are beyond the control of the Railways ministry. "Therefore, it is not feasible to fix time lines for completion of projects," he said.

The Indian Railways has envisioned to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2030 and decided to progressively procure renewable energy to reduce energy consumption through conventional sources, said Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha.

At present, there is no proposal to induct solar train in the Railway fleet. The solar system works during the day time and generate battery backup of approximately 4 to 5 hours. The system does not work properly during fog/rain and winter season and battery backup goes down to 2 to 3 hours depending upon weather conditions. Therefore, the system has not been pursued further, he said.