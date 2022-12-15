Roorkee (Uttarakhand): The railways carried out anti-encroachment drive to reclaim its land in Ashok Nagar locality of Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. After removing the encroachments on its land, the railways erected pillars and warned people not to tamper with the demarcation, otherwise stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Some pillars were also erected in front of cricketer Rishab Pant's house.

On southern side of the Dhandera railway station in Roorkee, the railways had prime lands which were grabbed by the encroachers. With the rise in human habitation, the encroachers had constructed parking lots on the railway land. Also, the area was being used as a dumping ground as well. Besides, people had constructed portions of their houses, that opening onto the railway land, said sources.

Read: Uttarakhand: Pregnant women to get benefits of birth waiting homes

Earlier also, the railways tried to remove encroachments from its land but shelved the plan in the absence of sufficient manpower. On Wednesday, despite opposition from some people, the railways after freeing its land from encroachers constructed pillars. Besides, pillars were also installed in front of cricketer Rishab Pant's house, said sources.

The anti-encroachment team led by Senior Section Engineer Brajmohan Singh carried out the drive. "After reclaiming the railway land, pillars were installed. Earlier several reminders were sent to encroachers to vacate the railway land, but they were not paying heed to the notices. Today we carried out operation without any opposition," Singh said.