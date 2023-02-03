New Delhi: The subsidies given by the Indian Railways on passenger tickets in 2019-20 stand at Rs 59,837 crore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Minister said on top of this subsidies are still being provided to many categories including divyangjans, students and patients. However, he did not elaborate on whether the Centre was planning to restore the earlier discount provided to passengers who are over 60 years old. "The Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper and 3 AC...," the Minister said.

"Government gave a subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to the concession of 53 per cent on an average to every person travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like Divyangjans, students and patients on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," he added.

Replying to another question raised by BJP MP MP Sushil Modi, the Minister stated that the Railways had to forgothe approximately Rs 1,491 crore, Rs 1,636 crore and Rs 1,667 crore respectively in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

"In 2017-18, Rs 670 crore was forgone in subsidy for senior citizens in non-AC classes of trains, while Rs 820 crore was the cost for subsidy in AC classes. In 2018-19, Rs 714 crore was spent on these concessions in non-AC classes and Rs 921 crore in AC classes. In 2019-20, the discount to non-AC classes was Rs 701 crore, while for AC classes it was Rs 965 crore," the Minister stated.

" At present, concessions in passenger fare are admissible to four categories of persons with disabilities (divyangjans), 11 categories of patients and students," he added. (with Agency inputs)