Siwan (Bihar): An inquiry has been started against a loco-pilot and guard of Indian Railways for stopping a train to have tea. According to Pankaj Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway (NER), the guard and loco pilot have been asked to give an explanation and action will be taken against them after the investigation is completed.

Earlier, on Friday, the loco pilot and guard of Gwalior-Barauni Express (11123) stopped the train at 91A Siswan Dhala for having tea at 5:27 am. The guard brought tea from the shop located near Dhala and then boarded the engine. People waited and watched the spectacle. The photo of the incident went viral on Saturday and came to the notice of the authorities.

Siwan station master Ananth Kumar said that the matter was brought to the notice of the station director. According to the sources, vehicles along with an ambulance with a patient were stuck at the railway crossing due to the halted train.

