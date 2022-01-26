New Delhi: After a spate of protests from students in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Railway Ministry has suspended Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams and formed a committee to look into the students' demands.

The results of the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. However, candidates alleged discrepancies in the results and started protesting against it to the extent that some of them set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Bihar's Arrah.

Agitation by students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was gaining momentum over the past few days with youngsters stopping trains and blocking railway tracks at several places. On Monday evening, the police had to resort to tear gas and lathi-charge at the Rajendra Nagar terminal.

A case was also registered against several hundred protesters. However, that did not stop the hundreds of youngsters from gathering on the tracks of Bihar Sharif Railway Station in Nalanda on Tuesday morning to protest against the RRB NTPC exam results.

There were also similar demonstrations in Patna, Arrah and Nalanda, increasing the political tension in both states, affecting the operation of many major trains across the country. Several trains have been diverted or are running late. Police said the accused will be arrested after an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board has constituted a committee consisting of student volunteers to reconsider the results, after which the exams will be conducted again. A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates regarding the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14&15th January 2022.

Read: Bihar: Rail services hampered as students protest against "inaccurate exam results"

Candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at ​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. Candidates are given three weeks time up to 16.02.2022 to submit their concerns and after examining these concerns, the committee will submit its recommendations by 04.03.2022.