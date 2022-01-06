New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the final location survey of the Imphal–Moreh section of about 111 kms for the construction of a new broad gauge (BG) line connecting India and Myanmar.

Once constructed, this new line will be of strategic importance and will form an important part of the proposed Trans-Asian Railway, which will connect India with South East Asia on a rail network.

Interestingly, the move was taken within just two hours after Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw made a promise to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who had requested him to give an extension to the new railway line to be built up to Imphal from Meroh on the Indo-Myanmar border.

On Wednesday, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, upon his visit to Imphal conducted an aerial inspection of railway projects and ordered the survey for a new line up to Moreh. "This new line once constructed will be of strategic importance and will form an important part of the proposed Trans-Asian Railway, which will connect India with South East Asia on the rail network," said a statement of North Frontier Railway.

As per the order of the Ministry of Railways, the final location survey will be conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 333 lakh.

Vaishnaw, along with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, flagged off the extension of the Silchar-Jiribam Passenger train up to Vangaichungpao.

Later, Biren Singh thanked Vaishnaw by tweeting, "Also thankful to Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji for agreeing to extend the rail line from Imphal to Moreh and Jiribam to Agartala. He had also agreed for the construction of a ring rail line around the valley areas connecting the foothills of the State."

The Union Minister also inspected Jiribam - Imphal (111 km) new line project in Manipur. Goods train are expected to start services up to Kaimai Road railway station by the end of this month.