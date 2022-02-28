New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday declared that it will ease out the Covid-19 restrictions and restore the unreserved coaches in trains that come under Zonal Railways. In an order issued on Monday, the Ministry gave out directions stating, "Ministry of Railways has now decided that in trains already restored with regular train numbers, second class accommodation shall be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per applicability during Pre-Pandemic period."

It further added, "Apart from this, second class accommodation of special trains at present running as Holiday special rains(HSP) shall also be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per CC no. 30 of 2015 and other instructions issued from time to time." These directions will be implemented from Advance Reservation Period/No booking date, the order mentioned.

In regular trains, general coaches shall be earmarked as reserved or unreserved as these were prevailing during the pre-pandemic period. For example, if a train had 4 unreserved GS coaches during the pre-pandemic period, but are now being operated as 2S reserved class, these shall be restored as unreserved coaches with effect from Advance Reservation Period (120 days hence) or no booking date (date from which no passenger has booked reserved ticket in 2S class). However, if a train had few GSCZ or similar types of coaches running as reserved second sitting coaches (2S class) in pre-Covid times, these shall continue as reserved sitting coaches in those trains even now.

The move is being taken in wake of a potential rush ahead of the widely celebrated mega festival of Holi, the Ministry has also begun preparations to introduce Holi Special trains for those routes which are witnessing full-fledged reservations in trains. This move by the Railway Ministry aimed at easing out Covid-19 restrictions as the situation is improving across the country is being warmly welcomed across the nation.

