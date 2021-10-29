New Delhi: Ministry of Railways, on Friday, decided to withdraw its move of 50 per cent revenue share with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) from its convenience fee. The move comes after IRCTC shares plunged as much as 29 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 650.10 on BSE.

The Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted about the decision of the Ministry of Railways to withdraw the motion.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

IRCTC had stated in a notice to stock exchanges, "The ministry of railways has conveyed its decision to share the revenue earned from the convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50:50 with effect from November 1."

The sharing of service charges started in the year 2014 in the ratio of 80:20 between IRCTC and Railway Ministry, which later changed to 50:50 in the year 2015 but the charge remained withdrawn for 3 years from November 2016.

READ: 1st passenger train in northeast to run entirely on electric traction arrives at Kamakhya station

It recovered some ground after the government decided to withdraw its decision on IRCTC convenience fee and was trading at 887.35, down 2.89 per cent on the BSE.

IRCTC listed on the stock exchanges on October 14, 2019 at Rs 644 a piece after selling shares at Rs 320 apiece in an initial public offering.