Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In an effort to augment revenue and best utilisation of the vacant lands, the Agra railway division of North Central Railway (NCR) has been coming up with Railway Heritage Park and Rail Coach Restaurant. The work on the project has begun and it is moving at a fast pace. The process to install a rail coach on rail tracks, besides other construction work was going on. The Indian Railways have come up with a co-branding scheme. Under the scheme, the railways will be tagging its brand with other well-known brands.

Read: Central Railway to set up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at 4 more stations in Maharashtra

The motto behind the project is that people will get to know about the rich legacy of Indian railways while visiting the newly-constructed Railway Heritage Park. Besides, the visitors will also relish the mouth-watering cuisines while making a detour of the park. Talking about the project, railway's Agra division public relations officer (PRO) Prashasti Shrivastava, said, "The tender for the construction of railway Heritage Park and operating rail coach restaurant was bagged by Hilton Group.

An agreement was inked between the railways and the Hilton Group to construct and operate the Heritage Park and Rail Coach Restaurant for five years. After the completion of the project, railways will earn a revenue of Rs 80 lakhs. The work on the project is being executed by the Hilton Group." "The Heritage Park is being built on the vacant railway land located at Shriram Chauraha on Agra Cantonment-Pratappura Road. It will be the railway's first Heritage Park in Uttar Pradesh. On the lines of railway restaurants operating in Delhi, Mumbai, Jabalpur and Bhopal, we are replicating the same in Agra city also," said the Agra railway PRO.