Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V K Tripathi on Sunday inspected coal loading points at Talcher in Odisha's Angul district and took stock of development activities in connection with traffic facilities and hassle free train operation. Tripathi visited the coal loading point as strengthening of these places will expedite coal transportation to different power plants across the country. He also reviewed the developmental works of railways in this area.

General Manager (In Charge) of East Coast Railway Sarad Kumar Srivastav and Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division Rinkesh Ray were present on the occasion. Tripathi also discussed various issues with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) authorities and assured to provide all kinds of support in the field of coal transportation and traffic facilities, an official release issued by the ECoR said. Senior Railway Officials from ECoR Headquarters and Khurda Road Division and officials from MCL also participated in the inspection and review meeting, it said. (PTI)