Kannauj: The Income Tax department carried out raids for the third consecutive day at the residence of perfume maker and Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain 'Pampi' on Friday.

Another raid was carried out at Kannauj based perfume trader Fauzan Malik who owns the firm called Mohammad Yakub Perfume. During the raid, the team has recovered Rs 2 crores in cash from MLC's residence in Mumbai, and gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 3.5 crores from Malik's residence. The team has deposited the recovered cash and gold in the State Bank.

According to the sources, the team has also got many important documents from MLC's house. At the same time, the team took the MLC from home to the factory and inquired for hours on Saturday. As of now, no official statement has been made so far.

However, the Income Tax department carried out raids at 35 different locations belonging to perfume businessmen, the operation has been ended at 15 places. At present, raids are going on at the rest of the 20 places.

Apart from this, a large number of share deeds have also been found. Late on Saturday evening, the Income Tax team took the MLC from home to his factory, where the team interrogated for hours. The team has sealed both the residences of Pushpraj Jain's brother-in-law Dr Anoop Jain in Anandpuri, Kanpur.