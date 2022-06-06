Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Monday said that the court will release Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh from jail "either today or tomorrow" because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had nothing on them. Speaking to the media, she alleged that whoever raises voice against the Centre is being raided.

"Our two leaders (Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh) who didn't do anything are stuck in jail. Deshmukh family should make it to Limca Book of Records as ED has raided them 109 times. Today or tomorrow, the court will give them a clean chit. Whoever speaks against Centre is raided,” she said.

Sule said that during those 108 times they found nothing on Malik and Deshmukh which meant they had to come for the 109th time, “which is shocking and disappointing”. “The two NCP leaders are in jail without doing anything wrong. We have faith in the judiciary and we believe that we will get justice. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is trying that both the leaders get an opportunity to vote."

Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra home minister, Friday, had moved a special court in Mumbai seeking a one-day bail to cast his vote in the elections.

