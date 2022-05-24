New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday downplayed a controversy that erupted over a photograph showing Rahul Gandhi along with British MP Jeremy Corbyn in London. The picture was posted on social media platform Twitter from the official handle of Indian Overseas Congress and showed its chairman Sam Pitroda, Rahul and Jeremy together.

Corbyn, a former Labour Party MP, is known for his anti-India and anti-Hindu views besides his open advocacy of the Kashmir separatists.

“Political leaders have met in the past and will meet in the future other leaders having divergent and opposite views to us and get a picture taken,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in response to BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s comments critical of the said photograph.

"What is Rahul Gandhi doing with Jeremy Corbyn (the guy in the middle) in London? Jeremy Corbyn is infamous for his Anti India, Anti Hindu Stand. Jeremy Corbyn is openly advocating separation of Kashmir from India,” BJP leader Kapil Mishra questioned, tweeting a photograph.

BJP's Department of Foreign Affairs in charge Vijay Chauthaiwale also slammed Rahul, saying, "Anti-Hindu and anti-India forces in the UK received open support from Rahul Gandhi.”

Congress getting photographed is not a crime. “Shri Rahul Gandhi taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out,” said Surjewala.

Over the past few days, Rahul addressed two conclaves, Ideas for India organised by an NGO Bridge India and India at 75 organised by Cambridge University. In an attempt to turn the tables, Surjewala questioned some earlier pictures of PM Modi with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

“Why did the PM go to Pakistan to meet Sharif? Why did the PM meet Jinping when China has occupied our territory,” Surjewala said. The Congress leader also asked why the PM address bank fraudster Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai.”

“Will the government promise it will never meet anyone having divergent views from us? It is time to debate real issues, not BJP propaganda,” he added.

Read: Father's death single biggest learning experience of life: Rahul Gandhi in UK