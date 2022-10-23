New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will be attending President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge's coronation as Congress chief on Wednesday while the Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a Diwali break."A large number of Bharat Yatris have gone home for Diwali beginning 10 a.m. today. @RahulGandhi will be attending the AICC function for Khargeji on Oct 26th. #BharatJodoYatra will resume on Oct 27th from Mahbubnagar district in Telangana," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

For the function, an invite has been sent by party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, "Function for the presentation of certificate of election to the newly elected Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge will be held on Wednesday the 26th October 2022 at 10.30 a.m. at AICC Headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi. You are cordially invited to attend the function.

"The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra that is being led by former party president Rahul Gandhi will take a "Diwali break" from October 24 to October 26, and resume on October 27."#BharatJodoYatra will be taking a break for Diwali on Oct 24th and 25th, and on Oct 26th for the presentation of the election certificate to Mallikarjun Kharge-ji.

The Yatra will resume in Telangana in the early hours of Oct 27," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Thursday.Rahul Gandhi after completing the 22-day leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka attacked the state government and alleged that "40 per cent commission government" was running in the state, and its diverse culture was being distorted.

In a statement on Sunday, he said, "The state that once spearheaded India's growth story is now known all over for the '40 per cent Commission' government that exemplifies the BJP's model of suit, boot, loot sarkar. Corruption at an unprecedented scale-pay for jobs, pay for contracts, pay for public services...there is nothing that is not up for sale for the BJP in Karnataka. The erosion of social harmony and the public sector is paralysing economic progress and hitting the poor and vulnerable the hardest." (IANS)