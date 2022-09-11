New Delhi: Taking a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat opined that he could have strived to put his house in order instead of embarking on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. When many veteran Congress leaders are deserting their party, Rahul touring the country is ridiculous.

In this backdrop, Rahul should first take care of his party and introspect the reason for the failure of the party.

Targeting Congress, Rawat said that the public has sidelined Rahul while his party eating a humble pie election after election and in the upcoming polls, too, it will be defeated. Because people will hand over the power yet again to BJP by giving a landslide victory in the 2024 general elections. As the people are aware of the fact that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can strive for the development of the country and uplift the common man.

Also read: Ex CM Tirath Singh Rawat refers to Harish Rawat tweets, says inner turmoil rife within Congress

Speaking on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tirath Singh Rawat said that the party has started its preparations in all the states. Work is being done to strengthen the party to the booth level. Rawat said that BJP is going to win the 2024 elections. Because the common man has faith in PM Modi only. With the kind of development that PM Modi has done, the time has come is going to be golden for India and Modi is going to become the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UKSSC) paper leak and Vidhan Sabha recruitment scam, he demanded punishment for those who were involved in the scam. On the matter of zero tolerance, Rawat said, "We talk about ending corruption and we are running a corruption-free government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one can accuse or point a finger at any Union Minister."