Janjgir Champa: Miracle child Rahul Sahu, who was rescued from a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Joyful Rahul's family dished out his favorite food 'Pakwan' and they refer to him as Lord Ram who has returned to Ayodha.

Earlier, he was given a rousing welcome in Pihrid village. A bhajan troupe, DJ, and chariot were brought to welcome him. The special song "Kaka La Salaam" composed for him was played on the big speakers. When Rahul reached his house, the family members and the villagers welcomed him with aarti on a decorated platter. While Rahul's aunt made his favorite food, his mother Geeta Devi Sahu said, "Feels great. My son has come back to me. His health is also good. I thank everyone including the Chief Minister, officers, and doctors.'' Rahul's relatives also arrived and decorated the house with Rangolis and the relatives expressed gratitude to the authorities who rescued Rahul from the jaws of death.

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Sahu given rousing welcome, relishes favourite food Pakwan

Two weeks ago, Rahul Sahu fell into a borewell pit while playing in Pihrid village. He was rescued from the borewell after 5 days of the rescue operation and admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. According to doctors, Rahul Sahu, who sustained multiple injuries and contracted a serious infection due to the accident, is now fit and fine and can walk with ease. Officials from the Bilaspur district administration and police were in the hospital when Rahul was discharged this morning, while Janjgir-Champa collector Jitendra Shukla, superintendent of police Vijay Agrawal and other officials were there to take him home.

Bilaspur Collector Saransh Mitter said, "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had given instructions for better treatment for Rahul. I myself kept paying attention to Rahul's health. I am happy that Rahul is going back among his people.''