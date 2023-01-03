Ghaziabad (UP): The brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared some affectionate moments during the Bharat Jodo Yatra after it entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. As Priyanka Vadra called her elder brother a "warrior", who was wearing the "shield of truth" and was not afraid of anyone, Rahul Gandhi affectionately hugged her and even kissed her on the cheek during the flag handing-over ceremony at the Loni border.

Mahant Raju Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's famous Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi, did not like Rahul Gandhi's love for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said the way of hugging and kissing his sister with love is against Sanatana Dharma. He added if Rahul Gandhi had faith and reverence in Sanatana Dharma, he would not have done such an act on stage. Mahant Raju Das fiercely targeted the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress.

They later walked hand in hand during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, often waving to the ecstatic crowds, who welcomed their leaders with enthusiasm. Rahul Gandhi also swung his arm around his sister while walking in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat while displaying the bonding between them amid cheering crowds. A large number of people welcomed the two Gandhi siblings along the path in Uttar Pradesh, where the yatra will be till January 5 evening before entering Haryana. (PTI)