New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team's performance after it beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener. Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai.

"What a thriller of a match! Well played, Team India. The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country with a feeling of great joy & pride," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "Hurrah! We won. Congratulations to team India for a glorious performance and win. Well played, men in blue! Jai Hind." (PTI)