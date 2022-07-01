New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday charged that the BJP government has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor.

While the Adani group would acquire Holcim's stake worth USD 6.38 billion in Ambuja Cement and ACC without any tax, millions of poor children will now need Aadhar IDs to access their right for a nutritious meal, Rahul pointed out in his tweet citing media reports.

"Two Indias: Rich 'mitron' spoon-fed thousands of crores through tax exemptions and loan waivers. Poor children need Aadhar to get nutritious meals at Anganwadis," Gandhi said on Twitter. Congress has been criticizing the Modi government over the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the country.