New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday seeking compensation for the families of farmers, who have lost their lives, during the agitation against the farm laws, sources said.

The Central government dismissed the demand earlier stating that it has no record of farmers, who died during the protest so there is no question of providing compensation.

