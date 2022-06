Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moosa village in the Mansa district of Punjab to meet the bereaved family of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. Earlier, senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot, a close aide of Rahul, visited the family of Moose Wala and paid tributes to the departed leader. Moose Wala was killed by some unknown miscreants on May 29, a day after his security cover was removed by the Punjab government.