New Delhi: New Delhi: On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and likened him to Mir Jafar, a figure from Indian history known for betraying his own people.

Patra accused Gandhi of defaming India and asking foreign powers to interfere in the country's affairs during a recent speech in the UK. Patra called on Gandhi to apologize in Parliament and claimed that his behaviour was part of a larger conspiracy by the Congress Party.

“He is the present day Mir Jafar of the society is Rahul Gandhi. Whatever he did in London, is an open attack on Indian democracy. He is present Mir Jafar of India. Rahul Gandhi will have to apologize in Parliament. He always defames the nation.” Patra said.

During a press conference, Patra alleged that Gandhi had insulted the country by seeking help from foreign powers to become a 'Sahzada' (prince) in India. He also criticized Gandhi's low level of participation in parliamentary debates, stating that he had only participated six times since 2019.

“He insulted the country and ask the foreign power to intervene in the country. This is a consistent 'conspiracy' of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. His participation is least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak,” he added.

Patra further attacked Gandhi's recent remarks at Chatham House in London, where he accused the BJP-led government of silencing opposition voices in Parliament and of capturing key institutions, such as the press, judiciary, parliament, and election commission. Gandhi also labelled the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organization.

Patra argued that Gandhi's criticism of the government and his call for international interference in Indian affairs constituted a betrayal of the country's interests, similar to Mir Jafar's betrayal of his own people. Mir Jafar was a figure from Indian history who aided the British East India Company in defeating the Nawab of Bengal in the Battle of Plassey in 1757, leading to British control of India.

Patra's remarks provoked strong reactions from the Congress Party, which accused the BJP of attempting to silence opposition voices and of engaging in a smear campaign against Gandhi. Congress leaders accused the BJP of using divisive rhetoric and propaganda to distract from the government's failures on key issues, such as the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of the economy.

The Congress Party also accused the BJP of promoting a Hindu nationalist agenda that seeks to marginalize minority communities and erode democratic values. The party claimed that the BJP's attacks on Gandhi were part of a larger pattern of intolerance and authoritarianism that threatens to undermine India's democracy.