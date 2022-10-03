Mysuru: A political program turned out to be the unifying factor between two communities in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. The development involved Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was in the district to take part in his party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. The former Congress president's took part in a mass dining program the district's Badanavalu village where members of both the opposing communities-Lingayat and Dalit-participated brought them together after three decades of tension.

The members of the two communities shared an uneasy relationship for 29 years following a violent clash between them in 1993. The tension between the two communities was as such that both communities even stopped using the road connecting their respecting neighborhood.

All this changed on Sunday when Congress leaders in view of Rahul's participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra in the district repaired the dilapidated road and renamed it as Bharat Jodo Road. Rahul also took part in voluntary work in the village with locals. He was accompanied by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala, K C Venugopal and others.

He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Gandhi's portrait, and participated in mass prayer. Later, he performed Shramdan (voluntary work) in the village and worked to unite hearts by painting the old houses of the village," said Shivakumar at a media conference in Badanavalu on Sunday.

" Shri @RahulGandhi joined the task of paving Link Road in Badanavalu Village with coloured tiles along with children from all communities. Similarly, #BharatJodoYatra aims at paving a colourful path of love and peace for our country's bright future," Congress stated in a tweet.