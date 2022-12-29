Security guidelines strictly followed said Delhi police on Cong's 'security breach' complaint
Published on: 22 minutes ago
Security guidelines strictly followed said Delhi police on Cong's 'security breach' complaint
Published on: 22 minutes ago
Delhi: Security arrangements fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per laid down guidelines, said Govt officials on Cong's 'security breach' complaint. Security for a protectee works when the protectee adheres to laid down guidelines, quipped the govt officials. (PTI)
Loading...