Wayanad: The Kalpatta police on Friday arrested four Congress workers, including the personal assistant of Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly destroying a photo of Mahatma Gandhi, which was kept in Rahul Gandhi's office. Police had found out that these Congress workers conspired and destroyed the photos, soon after MP's office was attacked by SFI activists so that the blame could be put on the SFI cadre.

Police arrested Rahul Gandhi's PA Ratheesh Kumar, one of the MP's office employees Rahul S Ravi, Congress workers Noushad and Mujeeb. Police confirmed their arrest several hours after interrogation. Video footage taken soon after the attack on Rahul Gandhi's office by SFI activists has shown Mahatma Gandhi's portrait kept in the office intact.

However, later Congress's social media handles widely publicised a photograph, where the Gandhi portrait was shown damaged and thrown to the ground. CPM, which had taken a stand against its students' wing protest and taken action against those who conducted a march towards the MP's office without permission from the party, had said that Congress workers themselves had damaged the portrait of the Father of the Nation to blame SFI activists.

The SFI activists had taken out a march to Rahul Gandhi's office alleging inaction in the Buffer Zone issue on June 24. The march soon turned violent and the SFI activists barged into the office of the MP and ransacked it. Police had arrested 29 SFI activists in connection with the case. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had clarified that the violence in the MP's office was uncalled for and had said the SFI activists had taken out the march without the permission of the district committee.