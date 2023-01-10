Amritsar: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra march this morning. Gandhi will commence the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Amritsar on Wednesday after a short halt.

Giving the latest updates on the yatra, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted earlier today, "Day 116 #BharatJodoYatra finishes Haryana leg in Ambala now. 2mrw morning is Punjab leg. There can be no better way to begin that than with a pilgrimage to the holiest Golden Temple in Amritsar. "There'll be no padayatra this afternoon so that @RahulGandhican pay his respects there," Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi resumed the foot march from Shahpur in Ambala Cantonment. The Yatra had entered Haryana from Panipat after it concluded in the neighboring Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. It also passed through Karnal and Kurukshetra districts later, before concluding in the Haryana leg in the Ambala district.

Also read: Kanjhawala case: Anjali's uncle protests outside PS; wants cops to add murder charge

The Yatra will take a halt at New Anaj Mandi, Sirhind in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday night, and will resume from there on Wednesday morning. The Haryana leg of the Yatra was graced by senior Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, and State Congress chief Udai Bhan. A large number of common people joined the march as it passed through Haryana.

The Yatra covered more than 130 kilometers in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana through Panipat on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.