Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur to lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' on Thursday. Besides this, the Congress leader will also inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana in the state.

As per an official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed on the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Mana, Raipur. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue to be lit in honour of the martyrs.

"Congress party has a history of sacrifices and had many great leaders who sacrificed their everything for the service of the nation. The party knows how to honour sacrifices. Our history has been a witness that any society which does not honour its martyrs, does not preserve the memories of their sacrifices, insults their signs, that society is destroyed" said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

A memorial tower, the wall with names of Martyrs, and VVIP platform will also be set up at Amar Jawan Jyoti in the state. The wall will be constructed with brown marble with the names of Martyrs engraved on the same. This crescent-shaped wall will be about 25 feet high having a length of about 100 feet, and the thickness of this wall will be 3 feet.

The memorial tower will be set up of sandstone, brown white marble granite in front of a crescent-shaped wall. A memento will be made on its top. Rifle and helmet will be in the form of insignia on the base in front of the memorial tower. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will be lit in front of this symbol which will be ignited 24 hours by fuel supply through underground pipelines.

A fort-like two-storey building will be constructed just in front of the memorial tower, the length of the base of which will be 150 feet and the width will be 90 feet. The height of this building will be 40 feet.

Gandhi will also inaugurate the Chhattisgarh government's Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana. Under this scheme, the Chhattisgarh government will give annual financial aid of Rs 6000 to rural landless families. The registration for the scheme was started last year in September.