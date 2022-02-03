Dehradun: Former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi set to visit Uttarakhand for the second time on February 5 for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. The voting is to be held in the state on February 14.

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Devender Yadav informed that Gandhi will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani Assembly seats.

In the wake of the Assembly elections, all the national leaders of all political parties including the BJP and Congress have started coming to Uttarakhand to promote their agendas. After Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, now former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi is also coming to Uttarakhand for the election campaign.

According to the program schedule released by the party, Rahul Gandhi will virtually connect with people from Haridwar. During this, he will also raise questions on the policies of the Central and BJP ruled state government. Congress's state in-charge Devendra Yadav said that "at present, Rahul Gandhi's program has been fixed for February 5. During this visit to the state, he will also be seen campaigning in both Garhwal and Kumaon."

Earlier, he had addressed an election rally at Parade Ground in Dehradun. However, then the Election Commission did not announce the dates of the elections. It is said that Gandhi will seek votes in favor of Congress candidates for election in the state.