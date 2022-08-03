Chitradurga (Karnataka): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday got initiated into the Lingayat sect by the seer of Sri Murugarajendra Mutt in Chitradurga district headquarters town in central Karnataka in the presence of various party leaders.

Haveri Hosamutt Swami, one of the seers at a Lingayat seminary blessed Rahul Gandhi so much so that he said Rahul will become Prime Minister. "Indira Gandhiji was PM, Rajiv Gandhi PM, and now Rahul Gandhi has been initiated into Lingayat sect, and he will become the PM," he said. At this, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, president of the institution, interrupted Haveri and added, "Please don't say this. This is not the platform. People will decide."

"It is an absolute honour to visit Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha and receive the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from Dr Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The teachings of Guru Basavanna are eternal and I am humbled to learn more about it from the Sharanaru of the Math," Rahul Gandhi tweeted soon after.

The dominant Lingayat sect was founded in the 12th century by social reformer and poet Basaveshwara, who has a huge following in Karnataka and some neighbouring regions of the state such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yeddiyurappa hail from the sect, which is particularly dominant in north Karnataka.