New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, welcomed the decision of Supreme Court of India to order an independent probe into Pegasus snoopgate row, while asserting that the party would push for a debate in Parliament.

While addressing a press conference today, Rahul Gandhi said, "In the last Parliament session, we had raised issue of Pegasus because we felt that it was an attack on democratic structure. Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. It is a big step that SC will look into this matter. We hope that justice will prevail."

Congress MP posed three questions to the Government over Pegasus matter, asking, "Who authorized Pegasus? Who are the victims? Did any other country have access to information of our people?"

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "This Pegasus is either ordered by Prime Minister or Home Minister. And if so, then we want to listen to the opinion of PM as why he has done this? Pegasus is illegal. So we want to know why PM has done an illegal act? He is not above the nation."

Earlier today, Supreme Court appointed a committee comprising three technical members, supervised by its retired judge Justice R V Raveendran to conduct a “thorough inquiry” into allegations of use of Pegasus software.

"We are quite happy that SC has accepted to look into this issue. There is an institution called Parliament where we will raise this issue again. We will demand for a debate. We know that BJP will not like it. But we will raise it," Gandhi said.