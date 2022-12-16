Dausa (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday visited a Dalit farmer's house in the Dausa district of the state. Rahul also tried his hands at the fodder-cutting machine during his visit to the farmer's house. On Thursday afternoon, Rahul visited Dalit farmer Sohan Lal Berwa's house at Barauli village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

After taking tea and refreshments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enquired from Sohan Lal about availing of the government schemes and others. In the meantime, Rahul's attention went towards a fodder-cutting machine and he went there and tried his hands at the machine. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also joined Rahul Gandhi to try his hands at the machine.

A large number of people gathered at the spot to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi at the Dausa village. Besides, Rahul also interacted with national Kabaddi team captain Deepak Ram Niwas Hooda and boxing player Sweety Bora during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Later, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra.