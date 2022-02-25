Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to release 'Ungalil Oruvan - Part 1', the autobiography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Nandambakkam trade center in Chenna on 28 February.

Sources privy to the development said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also participate in the book release function.

Besides, the TN CM has also invited former state CMs and rival party AIADMK coordinators Edappadi K Palanisami, O Paneerselvam along with PMK founder Ramdoss, DMDK chief Vijayakanth, and MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan and superstar Rajinikanth to the function, sources added.

They said that a CM Stalin's representative handed over the invitation to superstar Rajinikanth at his residence. Pertinently, the first part of the autobiography narrates CM Stalin's childhood life along with the early days of his political venture till he was imprisoned under the MISA act during the emergency days in 1975.