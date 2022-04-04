New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet party leaders of Telangana today in the evening and discuss the political situation prevailing along with brainstorming on the Assembly elections scheduled next year in the state, said the sources. Discussion over the Paddy procurement issue will also be on the top agenda of the meeting.

The meeting with the senior leaders of the party will take place at Rahul Gandhi's residence. This is Rahul Gandhi's second meeting with the Telangana party leaders in the last seven days. The meeting comes at a time when state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is nourishing his national ambitions and calling on the parties to form a non-BJP and non-Congress alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, in the last Assembly elections in 2018 in Telangana, Congress had an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, however, could not stop the return of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's KCR government. Earlier last month, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy dismissed possibilities of forging an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and said the grand old party will form an alliance with any party but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's as "he is not trustworthy".

"Congress would not forge an alliance with KCR and his party TRS at any cost because he is not trustworthy. We have seen him in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. We can trust any other leader or party, but not KCR and TRS," Reddy told media.