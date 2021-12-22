New Delhi: Congress party has started gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, scheduled for the year 2022. The Punjab Congress Campaign Committee, on Wednesday, held a meeting here at the Congress War room.

The meeting was headed by Campaign Committee Chairman Sunil Jakhar and party MPs were invited to give their suggestions. It was informed that the party is planning to kickstart campaigning in the state with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he will soon visit Punjab.

While speaking to the media after the meet, Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu said that the meeting took place in a very positive manner as all sorts of important issues pertaining to their respective constituencies were discussed.

"We are going to take all the work that has been done by the government to the people. We will start campaigning with the visit of Rahul Gandhi. He will soon come to Punjab. We will opt for new methods to campaign for the party," Jakhar said.

Those who attended the meeting include Chaudhary Santokh, Jasveer Singh Gill Dimpa, Dr Amar Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sunil Jakhar, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Harish Chaudhary, Raminder Amla, Manish Tiwari, Pargat Singh, Gurkirat Singh Kotli.

It must be noted that Punjab Congress MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur chose to skip the meet.